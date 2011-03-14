YUMI – Multiboot USB Creator

Please inform me of unlisted "FREE" Live Linux distributions or version revisions, and I will attempt to update YUMI to support them, as I find time. Additionally, Bootable Software developers who wish to have their "PAID" software added, can send me a copy to try.

YUMI can be used to format your select USB drive, but be aware that all partitions on the select disk will also be deleted. Ensure that you have made a backup of any information you want to keep before using YUMI on any drive.

IMPORTANT NOTES : Your USB drive must be Fat32/NTFS formatted, otherwise Syslinux will fail and as a result, your drive will NOT Boot. For Legacy YUMI, NTFS may not work with every distribution but is required for storing files over 4GB. YUMI UEFI currently must use Fat32 format.

06/27/20 Version 2.0.7.1: Updated to support Q4OS, Rescuezilla, and also newer Memtest86+ 5.31. Corrected grub partition 4 Warning to read "Fourth partition table entry is not empty".

10/26/20 Version 2.0.7.7: Moved casper writable file creation to occur on USB. Implemented a fix to check for NTFS format before copying over ISO files larger than 4GB. Added Other OS entry for Sergei Strelec.

11/01/20 Version 2.0.7.8: Fixed several links (still more to check). Updated to support newer Android-x86 and pmagic_2020_10_12.iso.

07/26/20 Version 0.0.2.5: Updated to support LinuxFX (AKA: WindowsFX – which is also an Ubuntu Based variant that looks and feels much like Windows 10).

08/05/20 Version 0.0.2.6: Updated to support Endeavour OS, Bluestar, and also Cublinux. Fixed broken links for EasyPeasy, Avira Rescue CD, and also Xpud.

11/15/20 Version 0.0.2.9: Updated to detect exFAT/NTFS format type and suggest to reformat as Fat32 before proceeding. Otherwise syslinux fails to install and your drive won't be bootable.

11/18/20 Version 0.0.3.0: Updated to use loopback method for Rescatux. Set to use Windows Diskpart with Fat32Format.

12/26/20 Version 0.0.3.2: Added back Show All Drives option. Fixed persistent file path (broken in 0.0.3.1). Updated to create a persistence casper-rw or writable file and label based on the ISO name. Supports persistent feature for Linux Mint and Ubuntu version 16 through 20+. Added feature to check for Legacy YUMI on selected drive.

Not all Unlisted ISO's can be booted (thus adding Unlisted ISOs is an UNSUPPORTED option).

Other Notes : If MultibootISOs was previously used, you must reformat the drive, and start over. YUMI uses Syslinux directly, and chainloads to grub only if necessary, so it is not compatible with the older Multiboot ISO tool. Although I do plan to add back most of the capabilities of MultibootISOs as time permits.

If you run YUMI from the same location you store ISO files, then they should be auto detected (*See Known Issues Below), eliminating the need to browse for each ISO.

NOTE: YUMI persistence option is currently broken when using YUMI-2.0.8.2a.exe within WINE. As a result, don't choose persistence and set the slider or the process will freeze while trying to build the persistent file and you will be forced to close YUMI.

That's really all there is to it. If all went well, then you should be booting your favorite distributions from your custom Multi-Boot USB device!

YUMI Troubleshooting, Known Issues, Bugs

NOW FIXED in the latest YUMI revision. – casper-rw Persistence is not currently working with Ubuntu-20.04 and variants due to an upstream filename requirement change. To fix the persistent feature, simply rename the "casper-rw" file to "writable" but without the quotes. This file can be found on your YUMI USB drive in folder I.E. /Multiboot/Ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64.

The Persistence feature is currently broken with Newer Debian based distributions due to significant changes upstream. Debian now requires the persistent block file and label to be named persistence instead of live-rw, and it must hold a persistence.conf file containing / Union. I am hoping to make the necessary changes and provide a fix soon.

If you encounter a message stating

An error (1) occurred while executing syslinux. Your USB drive won't be bootable.



Make sure your USB drive is formatted using a Fat32 or NTFS partition with an MBR (Master Boot Record). An exFAT formatted Partition will not work. GPT (GUID Partition Table) Fat32 or NTFS Partitions are also not currently supported.

If you encounter a message stating

Insane primary (MBR) partition. Can’t find myself on the drive I booted from

First, replace your chain.c32 file located at multiboot/chain.c32 with (you'll need to unzip the file) -> This zipped chain c32 File

If replacing the chain.c32 file does not fix the problem, your USB drive may be improperly formatted, contains more than one partition or MBR, or your BIOS is not properly detecting the USB drive as USB-HDD, and/or its firmware needs to be updated. You can try these methods to Format and Restore your USB Drive

Windows to Go/Installers – Options Explained



The Windows to Go option creates a VHD file that is 20GB in size. As such, it requires the drive to be formatted NTFS. Fat32 cannot support a file more than 4GB in size. Many flash drives you might find at local department stores won't be fast enough. You'll need a Very Fast Flash Drive. When Windows boots from the USB for the first time, it'll go through the setup process and then reboot. You'll need to boot using your Windows to Go menu option a second time to finalize the setup process and finally boot into your full Portable Windows.

The Single Windows Installer/PE options are most likely to work for both stock and modified ISO files. When using it, you are limited to storing one Windows Installer per USB drive (I.E. one Win XP and one Win Vista 7 or 10). The Multiple Windows Installer/PE options allow for storing more than one stock Windows Installer per drive. Generally, only unmodified Windows ISO files will work with this option.

-wimboot option stores the extracted Multi Windows Installers in their own directory. -bootmgr option moves the bootmgr and bcd files to root of drive. (note: -bootmgr option does require a Windows Vista or later host to run bcdedit).

Traditional YUMI is not natively UEFI capable. However, it is possible to boot and run your Windows Installers from UEFI. To switch between added Windows versions, navigate to the multiboot/win-directory (replacing win-directory with the Windows version you want to boot) on your USB. Once there, move the bootmgr, bootmgr.efi, and entire boot folder to the root of your USB drive. Then reboot, booting your computer from the UEFI compatible USB. If all went well, it should boot straight into your chosen Windows Installer.

Try an Unlisted ISO – Options Explained

Try Unlisted ISO (Grub Partition 4) – This boot option will attempt to boot the ISO file using Grub. Additionally it adds a 4th partition table to the USB device and uses this as a placeholder for the ISO. This option has been shown to successfully boot almost all Linux based distributions. Try Unlisted ISO (Grub) – Same as boot option 1, but attempts to boot the ISO without using a 4th partition as a placeholder for the ISO. Try Unlisted ISO (Grub From RAM) – Same as boot option 2, but attempts to store the ISO in system memory and boot it from there. Useful for cases where the ISO is small, and you'd like to boot the OS and then move the USB to different machines and subsequently boot the OS from them as well. Try Unlisted ISO (via Syslinux) – The original default YUMI supported boot option. Syslinux works to boot many distributions, but not all.

Multiboot folder and volume name.

YUMI attempts to store most added distributions within the multiboot folder. This is also the root directory set for syslinux. In some cases, YUMI also expects the Volume Label of your USB drive to be MULTIBOOT in order for OpenSUSE, CentOS and several other distributions to boot. YUMI will attempt to automatically create this Volume Label, however it can sometimes fail. So please ensure that the Volume Label of your USB remains MULTIBOOT if you expect your distributions to boot.

When booting linux distributions from some laptops such as the Lenovo Yoga with a touchscreen, the acpi=off boot parameter might be necessary in order to successfully boot.

My PC wont Boot from my Flash Drive, but BIOS supports USB boot!

Some Flash Drives ship formatted (without a partition), as a result, YUMI requires the drive to contain a partition with a MBR (Master Boot Record). To ensure compatibility, you can use YUMI to format your device as NTFS or Fat32.

How to force a rebuild of the Syslinux MBR:

This is useful if your YUMI prepared USB drive is somehow no longer bootable.

For YUMI Legacy:

From the multiboot folder on your flash drive, delete the hidden file ldlinux.sys and then rename the libcom32.c32 file to _libcom32.c32. Then use YUMI to install any menu item. YUMI will notice that the file is missing and will attempt to reinstall syslinux and repair the master boot record. Once finished, rename _libcom32.c32 back to libcom32.c32.

Other Known Issues:

TAILS – If your USB is detected as a "fixed" hard drive and not a "removable" disk, (a few Sandisk drives have the removable bit flipped this way), you'll have to remove occurrences of the boot parameter "live-media=removable" from the Live64.cfg file found at "\multiboot\tails-amd64-3.3\EFI\BOOT\" or consequently TAILS will fail to find the live filesystem.

The files for Flacon 4, Hiren's Boot CD, Trinity Rescue Kit, Backtrack, Avira Antivir, and Dr.Web Live are all stored outside of the multiboot folder. Most other distribution files remain contained within the multiboot folder. I am open to a simple working solution!

YUMI supports Windows XP Install from USB via ISO. In order for the Windows XP installation to succeed, you must perform the following steps;

1.) To begin an install, select (Stage 1)

2.) Upon first reboot, you must select (Stage 2)

3.) Finally, after (Stage 2) is complete – upon the second reboot, select (Stage 3) to boot the drive where you installed Windows XP. If this option fails, simply remove the USB and reboot!

* YUMI does support NTFS, however not all distributions will boot from an NTFS formatted device. NTFS is required for Windows to Go and distributions containing files over 4GB.

Troubleshooting Boot Errors:

While trying to run an ISO from USB, If you get a Boot error saying:

Error 60: File for drive emulation must be in one contiguous disk area

You'll need to defragment your ISO using one of the following tools to defragment the ISO or persistence file:

Defraggler <— recommended (free version works fine).

contig – Command line tool used to defragment ISO files.

wincontig – GUI tool used to defragment ISO files.

Additional Notes:

When using Legacy YUMI, any non-booting or broken menu entries for ISO files added via the "Try an Unlisted ISO (GRUB)" options, can be fixed by editing each corresponding entry in \multiboot\menu\menu.lst

If you don't have a floppy drive and get fd0 errors while booting, simply add floppy.allowed_drive_mask=0 to the append line for the troubled entry. Although the best fix is to simply disable floppy in BIOS.

Persistently Saving Changes: YUMI currently enables the casper-rw persistence feature for some (but not all) Ubuntu based distributions. Yes, you can also have multiple persistent distributions, as each distro utilizes its own casper-rw file. * Persistence will NOT work on NTFS formatted USB drives. Additionally, some distributions will not even boot via NTFS!

Ophcrack Tables. In order to load Ophcrack tables, the tables folder needs to exist at the root directory of the USB device; (example F:\tables\vista_free). You can Get Ophcrack Tables from the Official Ophcrack site. Once downloaded, simply unzip them to the root of your USB. Because you're using this method, you can have your Windows XP and Vista/7/10 tables all working together on the same device.